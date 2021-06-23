Cancel
The Medical Minute: Making healthy choices may reduce Alzheimer’s risk

By Penn State Health
Newswise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — No effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease exists, even though more than 5 million Americans have it. But what if there was a way to reduce the risk? Research suggests there may be methods to protect yourself. What is Alzheimer’s disease?. “Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia,”...

Healthbelmarrahealth.com

A New Study Found Consuming Potatoes May Help Reduce Risk of Hypertension

People who love potatoes and have hypertension will be happy to hear about a new study from Perdue University. It suggests that increased dietary potassium can reduce blood pressure. The study published in Nutrients goes against some popular beliefs about potatoes and their role in heart-healthy lifestyles. For the study,...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is projected to increase to nearly 13 million by 2050. There are steps you can take today to lower your risk of developing this devastating brain disease. Megan Viecelli tells us what they are in Healthy Living.
ScienceSeattle Times

The benefits and risks of the new Alzheimer’s drug

A patient in clinic who, when asked his age, exclaimed, “Doc, I’m 84 but feel like 50 and am enjoying life!” And indeed, he did appear to be the picture of health. Sadly, though, he had a disease — Alzheimer’s disease — that would progressively reduce his memories and his independence.
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

OCD increases risk for any dementia, Alzheimer’s disease

Obsessive-compulsive disorder independently increased risk for subsequent dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, according to results of a nationwide longitudinal study published in Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. “In the 2000s, some evidence suggested a potential link between OCD and dementia, especially Alzheimer’s disease,” Mu-Hong Chen, MD, PhD, of the...
FitnessPosted by
TBR News Media

Medical Compass: Reducing cataract risk with diet

Lower meat and higher citrus intake may reduce cataracts. We often think of cataracts as a symptom of age, but we can take an active role in preventing them. Cataracts are defined as an opacity or cloudiness of the lens in the eye, which decreases vision over time as it progresses. It’s very common for both eyes to be affected.
Home & Gardenspectrumlocalnews.com

Medical advancements give Alzheimer’s community new hope

Chris Davies spends part of each day watering the grass and flowers outside his Gansevoort home. Gardening has been a long-time passion, but it’s become more than just a hobby. "I don’t think I ever did it to start a routine. It just became a routine, but it does because...
HealthEurekAlert

Potato nutrients can help reduce sodium retention, may help reduce risk of hypertension

June 21, 2021 -- A new study published in Nutrients investigated the effect of increased dietary potassium from a whole food source--baked/boiled potatoes and baked French fries--or a potassium supplement on blood pressure and other cardiovascular disease risk factors compared to a 'typical American' control diet (lower potassium intake) among 30 pre-hypertensive to hypertensive men and women. Results showed that including baked/boiled potato consumption as part of a typical American diet had the greatest benefit on reducing sodium retention, even more than the supplement, and resulted in a greater systolic blood pressure reduction compared to the control diet. Further, despite commonly held misbeliefs about French fries and their role in heart-healthy lifestyles, the authors observed that a 330-calorie serving of baked French fries, when eaten as part of a typical American diet, had no adverse effect on blood pressure or blood vessel function.
ScienceMedical News Today

Alzheimer’s: Discovery of microscopic metals in patients’ brains may offer clues

Oxidized iron and copper are vital for the operation of numerous enzymes in the human body. Research has implicated disruptions in the regulation of these and other charged metal ions in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers were surprised to discover highly reactive particles of elemental iron and copper in...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Subconscious changes in movement may predict Alzheimer's disease

As people go about their daily activities, complex fluctuations in their movement occur without conscious thought. These fluctuations -- known as fractal motor activity regulation (FMAR) -- and their changes are not readily detectable to the naked eye, but FMAR patterns can be recorded using a wristwatch-like device known as an actigraph. A new study, led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Washington University at St. Louis, analyzed FMAR patterns in cognitively healthy adults who were also tested for established biomarkers of preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology. The team found that FMAR was associated with preclinical AD pathology in women, suggesting that FMAR may be a new biomarker for AD before cognitive symptoms begin. Results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring.
Diseases & Treatmentsccenterdispatch.com

Making Alzheimer's Just a Memory

An in-depth look at Alzheimer’s and work to find a cure. (Family Features) Although the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down, the rapid development of multiple vaccines has spurred hope that treatments – or even potential cures – may be found for other devastating conditions. One such candidate is Alzheimer’s Disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsWFMZ-TV Online

Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Reduce your risk

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is projected to increase to nearly 13 million by 2050. But there are steps you can take today to lower your risk of developing this devastating brain disease. It steals memories, abilities, and personalities. Alzheimer’s disease affects...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
30Seconds

Alzheimer's Disease Risk Factors: Your Guide to Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is something health-care providers talk a lot about with older patients. Not only is it prevalent, but the incidence is growing, and nearly 5.8 million Americans are now living with the disease. The lack of both a definitive cause and a cure makes people feel especially uneasy. Unsurprisingly, Americans worry about losing their mental capabilities, which explains why Alzheimer’s follows only cancer on the list of most feared conditions.
DrinksPosted by
UPI News

Coffee may reduce risk for chronic liver disease

Want to be good to your liver? Pour yourself another cup o' joe. British researchers report that coffee of all kinds may reduce your risk for chronic liver disease. Whether your java jolt is caffeinated or decaffeinated, ground or instant, makes no difference in its apparent power to ward off all sorts of liver disease -- as long as you have three to four cups a day, researchers say.
HealthTimes Union

Blacks are at higher risk for Alzheimer's, but why?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Blacks are at higher risk for several health conditions in the U.S. This is true for heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and stroke, which are often chronic diseases. And it is also for Alzheimer’s disease, in which blacks have two times higher incidence rates than whites.
Public Healthwktn.com

Now that COVID Health Orders Have Been Lifted, Focus on Brain Health

TOLEDO, OH – Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s...