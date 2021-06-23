Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

‘Super-hero’ dressed at Spider-Man meets Pope at Vatican gathering

By Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cID3d_0adMQ1bS00
Pope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with his mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The masked man works with sick children in hospitals. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP)-– Spider-Man stole the show at a Vatican gathering (or at least an Italian dressed at the character) on Wednesday while people were lined up waiting on the Pope.

Matteo Villardita, 28, dresses up as the comic-book hero to cheer up children in the hospital, like those at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later that day.

Villardita asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families. He also gave Francis a spare mask, “as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see the pain from sick children in hospitals.”

He reached out to touch the Pope as they spoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhI88_0adMQ1bS00
Pope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with his mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The masked man works with sick children in hospitals. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

“It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission,” Villardita said.

Spider-Man/ Villardita posed for photos with the children waiting in the Vatican courtyard.

The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good super-hero” and quoted him as saying that during Italy’s long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 video calls since he wasn’t able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile.

Community Policy
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vatican#Ap#Italian#Spider Man Villardita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Spider-Man
Country
Vatican City
Related
ReligionThe Big Lead

The Pope is Now Part of the Spider-Verse

Pope Francis met Spider-Man on Wednesday and now technically he is part of the Spider-Verse along with Nick Miller and Nic Cage. Between this and the fact that he says basketball "lifts you up to the Heavens," the Pope technically mixes sports and pop culture now. According to Catholic News...
ReligionCNET

Spider-Man meets the pope, slings him a Marvel mask

It's not every day Spider-Man swings into the Vatican. But the superhero made a surprise showing there Wednesday during the pope's weekly general audience. Spidey shook Pope Francis' hand and presented him with a face mask patterned after the Marvel character's classic red suit. The guy in the Spidey getup...
Religionmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Pope received Spider-Man!

Spider-Man is recognized throughout the world as one of the most popular superheroes in history. The character’s movies, graphic novels, and merchandise earned the brand huge profits. Marvel. But not everything is money in the world of Peter Parker. There is also a place for solidarity and Spider-Man It is an icon that could well be used for that purpose.
ReligionPosted by
The Angle

Spider-Man drops in on the friendly, neighborhood Pope

(VATICAN CITY) Spider-Man swung through Vatican City Wednesday, stopping to have a friendly audience with Pope Francis, Reuters reports. Taking a seat beside a stoic priest who seemed unperturbed by the man dressed in a colorful, skin-tight Spider-Man costume in the VIP section of the audience gathered in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican.
Religionbuzzfeednews.com

Spider-Man Paid A Visit To The Vatican And Gifted The Pope His Own Special Mask

Wednesday was just another normal day at the Vatican for the head of the Catholic Church, with the exception of a superhero guest swinging into town. No, it's not a scene from a Marvel movie (I don't think even Disney has the budget for a papal cameo). Instead, this was the scene in Vatican City as a man dressed as Spider-Man made an appearance and got to meet Pope Francis.
MoviesComicBook

Someone Dressed As Spider-Man Gives Pope Francis A Spider-Man Mask

Someone dressed as Spider-Man gave Pope Francis his own Spider-Man mask during a visit to the Vatican. The Spider-Man cosplayer (27-year-old Mattia Villardita of northern Italy) had come to the Vatican and had a seat in the VIP audience section of the Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard. Villardita was given an audience with the Pope and a VIP seat due to his work doing superhero cosplay and visiting sick children in hospitals (he was previously given an audience with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella). While meeting the Pope, Mattia Villardita left the religious icon with his own souvenir: his own Spider-Man mask. Honestly, Marvel could ask for better free marketing and promotion - or better blessing.
ReligionPosted by
Indy100

Man in full Spider-Man costume swings by to meet Pope Francis

Spider-Man swung by to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. The man, dressed head to toe in the famous skin-tight, all-in-one outfit complete with the iconic headcovering, was spotted seated in the VIP section in Vatican’s San Damaso Courtyard. His neighbors seemed unfazed by the Marvel character in the seat next to them.
POTUSWashington Post

Pope Francis and Blinken discuss climate change, China at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Pope Francis on Monday at the Vatican, where the two discussed religious freedom in China, the climate crisis, immigration and refugees. “The meeting was extremely warm and very wide ranging,” Blinken told reporters after the meeting....
Religionkgoradio.com

Pope Francis makes extensive revision to Catholic Church law

Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most extensive revision to Catholic Church law in four decades. The new revision insists that bishops...
Worldkfgo.com

Pope, Lebanon Christian heads begin summit on country’s crisis

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis and Lebanon’s Christian leaders began a summit on Thursday to discuss how religion can help the country overcome its worst crisis since its civil war ended in 1990. Francis and the patriarchs of Lebanon’s various Christian groups walked from the Santa Marta residence where...
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Tight Lace Dress With Ovary Cutouts in Vatican City

Never one to shy away from showing off some skin, Kim Kardashian wasn't going to let a visit to the Vatican in Rome deter her signature style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed on the streets of Rome wearing a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress which included some midsection cutouts. Two pieces of fabric tied together in the midsection revealed cutouts in her upper torso, as well as two lower cutouts — or ovary cutouts, as we recently coined Bella Hadid's take on the trend.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Diana statue depicts princess with three children

The bronze statue of Diana Princess of Wales depicts the princess surrounded by three children to represent the “universality and generational impact” of her work. Her short cropped hair, style of dress and portrait are based on the final period of her life – following her split from the Prince of Wales.