‘Super-hero’ dressed at Spider-Man meets Pope at Vatican gathering

Pope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with his mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The masked man works with sick children in hospitals. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP)-– Spider-Man stole the show at a Vatican gathering (or at least an Italian dressed at the character) on Wednesday while people were lined up waiting on the Pope.

Matteo Villardita, 28, dresses up as the comic-book hero to cheer up children in the hospital, like those at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later that day.

Villardita asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families. He also gave Francis a spare mask, “as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see the pain from sick children in hospitals.”

He reached out to touch the Pope as they spoke.

“It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission,” Villardita said.

Spider-Man/ Villardita posed for photos with the children waiting in the Vatican courtyard.

The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good super-hero” and quoted him as saying that during Italy’s long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 video calls since he wasn’t able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile.