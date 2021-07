Both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines maintained effectiveness against the Delta variant in a recent study, with researchers noting "no evidence of widespread complete escape from neutralization." The study, of which a pre-proof appeared in Cell, said it would "seem likely from these results" that the vaccines would provide protection against the B.1.617 variant, "though an increase in breakthrough infections may occur as a result of the reduced neutralizing capacity of sera."