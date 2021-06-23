Get ready to use ‘406’ more often

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/23/21. Starting Oct. 24, 2021, Montanans will have to prefix their phone numbers with the state’s 406 area code due to the rollout of the Federal Communications Commission’s new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Montana was previously approved to allow seven-digit dialing but will now be one of 37 states that have to switch over to 10-digit dialing, according to the FCC. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be available beginning July 16, 2022, by dialing 988. Until then, those who need immediate help can still use 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline for suicide prevention and emergency mental health counseling.

