Grab some biscuits, slap the “believe” sign, and get ready to have your heart warmed, because the first trailer for Ted Lasso Season 2 is here!. When we last saw the crew of Ted Lasso, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) decided to unite their forces and work together to get AFC Richmond back to the Premier League and win the league once they get back in. After an entire season of Lasso trying to do the best he can as an American football coach leading an English football team, and Welton trying to tank the team, it will be interesting to see how the two will work together in Season 2.