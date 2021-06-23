Cancel
Pocatello, ID

12 graduate from Pocatello Police Dept.’s Citizen Police Academy

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Twelve residents are officially graduates of the Pocatello Police Department's Citizen Police Academy.

During the eight-week course, students learned about police driving techniques, crime scene investigations, use of force training and patrol procedures. The course included hands-on activities and classroom instruction.

“What we heard from attendees is that their perception of police work changed throughout the class,” Officer Greg Cates said. “Many of them said they had no idea how many different situations an officer can face on a day-to-day basis. Thank you to these residents for taking the time out of their schedules to learn more about what it’s like to be a police officer.”

If you’re interested in signing up for the Citizen Police Academy, the next course is tentatively scheduled for Spring 2022. Residents with questions about the academy can contact Officer Cates at 208-234-6131.

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

