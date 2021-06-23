Hawk AI gets funding to improve anti-money-laundering software

Anne Bailey, analyst at KuppingerCole, explains the impact decentralised identity has on financial services and how it helps them by storing data in a secure way. Decentralised identity is a form of digital identity that offers specific advantages in trust, security, and privacy. To first establish the common ground between the two, digital identity is a digital representation of a complex individual. This means that digital identities are not simply a translation of physical ID documents into a virtual setting, but can be used to describe the multifaceted identity of an individual. Digital identities of course exist already, an example being government-sponsored eID programs.