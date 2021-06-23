Cancel
Hawk AI gets funding to improve anti-money-laundering software

By David Heun
American Banker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawk AI raised $10 million in its Series A funding round through BlackFin Capital Partners, with Picus Capital also participating by expanding its existing share. The Munich-based vendor's software protects banks, payment firms and fintechs by detecting transactions linked to financial crimes. The software identifies patterns of suspicious activity with the help of artificial intelligence that allows it to deliver actionable alerts.

www.americanbanker.com
