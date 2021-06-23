Challenger bank for immigrants expands across the U.S.
Majority, a challenger bank for immigrants to the U.S., has exited beta testing and is now widely available across the U.S., the company announced on Tuesday. At the same time, Majority announced a $19 million seed funding led by the venture capital firm Valar Ventures with participation from Avid Ventures, Heartcore Capital and a group of Nordic fintech unicorn founders. The company is headquartered in Houston and Stockholm. Founder and Chief Executive Magnus Larsson splits his time between both countries and is in the process of immigrating to the U.S.www.americanbanker.com