Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Tells What It Was Like Reuniting With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Last Year

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview on The Howard Stern Show alongside her Friends costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston opened up about the current state of her relationship with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The formerly golden couple got fans talking back in 2020 when they shared an emotional reunion at the SAG Awards in January before reuniting for a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September. During the table read, Pitt and Aniston appeared very friendly, with Aniston calling him "honey." According to Aniston, that's pretty standard for their relationship.

popculture.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Sag Awards#The Howard Stern Show#The Fast Times#Reform Alliance#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matthew Perry ‘Spiraling’ After Getting ‘Dumped’ By Fiancee?

Is Matthew Perry on a downward spiral after his fiancee called off their wedding? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates. Matthew Perry ‘Crushed And Super Worried About The Future’?. According to Woman’s Day, Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars were “distressed” by his current state when they reunited for their HBO...
CelebritiesGrazia

What's Behind These New Brad Pitt And Lykke Li Rumours?

In the world of celebrity, new rumours emerge every single day. Some turn out to be true. Others not. But if you take early rumbles with a pinch of salt, it's sometimes fun to see where things go, celebrate when some are confirmed - like the return of Bennifer! - and wonder how the fake ones ever started in the first place. That's certainly the case with an interesting new rumour: that Brad Pitt is dating singer Lykke Li.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Angelina Jolie Arrives At Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller's Apartment With A Bottle Of Wine Days After Losing In Court To Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is really living her best life for her 46th birthday and took a late-night visit to her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment for a private hang-out session. The 46-year-old was photographed arriving at her Miller's apartment in Brooklyn on Friday. She showed up to the pad with a long fitted trench coat along with a protective mask.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kids Had A Special Surprise For Mom's 46th Birthday

Angelina Jolie has seemingly had a tough past few years. Her personal life has been heavily clouded by her divorce from Brad Pitt and the custody battle for their minor children, which at times have gotten surprisingly ugly with allegations of abuse in the relationship. It’s been a five-year fight for the two Hollywood A-Listers, and it seems like Jolie could use a little reprieve from it all. It looks like she got just that when her children treated her to a special surprise for her 46th birthday this past weekend.
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston Feuding Behind The Scenes Of ‘Friends’ Reunion?

It is estimated that 29% of the country has tuned in to watch the Friends reunion. David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Jennifer Aniston came back together to chat about the legacy of the 90s sitcom. However, one tabloid is reporting Cox had an issue with her lack of screen time compared to her TV show best friend Aniston. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Relive Angelina Jolie’s Relationship With Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller: A Complete Timeline

If there was an award for “relationship that best encapsulated the 1990s,” Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller would absolutely take home the gold. The couple’s romance was short-lived, but every single thing about it could only be of that time. They met on the set of a movie called Hackers. The bride wore rubber pants and the groom wore black leather. The only way it could have been better is if Zima was served at the reception (and for all we know, it was).
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Jennifer Garner ‘Setting Aside Her Love Life’ After Breakup?

Is Jennifer Garner putting her love life on the back burner to focus on her career? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Garner ‘Setting Her Sights’ On Producing Career?. Last April, OK! reported Jennifer Garner is focusing all of her energy into...
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie Is ‘Reconnecting’ With Her Ex-Husband—She’s Always ‘Spoken Fondly’ of Him

After she was spotted visiting her ex-husband at his apartment, fans are officially wondering if Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller are back together at this point. Jolie, 46, and Miller, 48, first met in 1995 on the set of the film Hackers and were married by March 1996. Their union didn’t last: The former couple separated in 1997 and ultimately filed for divorce in 1999. Over 20 years since their split, however, the pair are now reportedly “reconnecting,” according to the US Sun. (Sounds like another couple we know.)
YogaNME

Jennifer Aniston comments on Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ struggles

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out in support of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s mental health struggles. The actor, who played Rachel opposite Perry’s Chandler in the hit sitcom, responded to his comments about experiencing anxiety on set. The one with all the delays: is ‘Friends: The Reunion’ worth the wait?
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People are losing it over this behind the scenes picture of David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston cuddling

Fans are still reeling from the Friends: The Reunion, after David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitted they both had a crush on each other during filming for the show, but as they were in relationships neither of them acted on it. Now, the pair have sent fans wild all over again after David posted a picture of the two of them sharing a cosy hug on his Instagram Story.