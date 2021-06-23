Jennifer Aniston Tells What It Was Like Reuniting With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Last Year
In a new interview on The Howard Stern Show alongside her Friends costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston opened up about the current state of her relationship with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The formerly golden couple got fans talking back in 2020 when they shared an emotional reunion at the SAG Awards in January before reuniting for a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September. During the table read, Pitt and Aniston appeared very friendly, with Aniston calling him "honey." According to Aniston, that's pretty standard for their relationship.popculture.com