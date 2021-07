With the high school football season beginning in two months, many area programs are filling their vacant coaching positions. Maranatha has tabbed Rand Holdren as its new coach. Holdren was the coach at Burroughs High School in Burbank the past two seasons. He has also been an assistant coach at Alemany and Harvard-Westlake. Holdren replaces Lavar Arrington, who stepped down at the end of the spring football season.