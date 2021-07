The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the federal government can detain people who repeatedly enter the country illegally while their asylum hearings play out in court. The decision, which split the court's conservatives and liberals 6-3, was a win for supporters of tighter immigration regulations. Justice Samuel Alito, writing in the court's majority opinion, said that noncitizens who come back into the country after having been deported show "a willingness to violate the terms of a removal order" and can't be given the option of bail for that reason.