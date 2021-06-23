Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 05:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Heavy Rain Threat Continues in Area Mountains Today .Showers and thunderstorms will develop once again this afternoon as a more monsoon-like pattern gets established. The heavy rain threat diminishes over the lowlands, but heavy rain is expected again this afternoon over the mountains where flash flooding will remain a threat. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range. * Through this afternoon * Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely over the Sacramento Mountains, Black Range, and Gila Wilderness this afternoon. Heavy rains are possible across areas where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash flooding today. * Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be particularly prone to flash flooding, including the east slopes of the Sacramento Mountains.