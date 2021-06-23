Renée Toliver named Lenape Regional High School District teacher of the year
Renée Toliver, a Spanish teacher at Shawnee High School, recently ended her 17th year in the classroom with a surprise visit from district administrators who named her Lenape Regional High School District’s Teacher of the Year. Toliver was recognized earlier in the school year as Shawnee High School Teacher of the Year. The initiative she took to learn new educational tools to enhance students’ learning in virtual and hybrid formats – and then share that knowledge with colleagues – made her a standout candidate for the overall district Teacher of the Year.thesunpapers.com