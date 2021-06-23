Renée Toliver named Lenape Regional High School District teacher of the year

MILFORD — The Milford schools have honored a middle school guidance counselor, a high school biscuit baker and a PTA parent as teacher, para-educator and parent of the year for 2021-21. “This year, more than any other, we are so grateful for the selfless and enthusiastic work of all our winners,” said Superintendent of Schools Anna Cutaia. “The past year presented us with many unexpected challenges, and our teachers, paras and parents really stepped up to the plate to make sure everyone’s needs were being met all the while with a friendly and enthusiastic spirit. It was truly amazing to watch.”