Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Renée Toliver named Lenape Regional High School District teacher of the year

By Submitted Content
thesunpapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenée Toliver, a Spanish teacher at Shawnee High School, recently ended her 17th year in the classroom with a surprise visit from district administrators who named her Lenape Regional High School District’s Teacher of the Year. Toliver was recognized earlier in the school year as Shawnee High School Teacher of the Year. The initiative she took to learn new educational tools to enhance students’ learning in virtual and hybrid formats – and then share that knowledge with colleagues – made her a standout candidate for the overall district Teacher of the Year.

thesunpapers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Spanish Language#Shawnee High School#World Language Department#The Collegiality Cafes#Lrhsd Superintendent#D#Rowan University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
Country
Spain
News Break
Education
Related
EducationWashington Post

Nine teachers reflect on a school year like no other

There hasn’t been much time this school year for teachers to reflect. They’ve been busy. Busy making sure the kids in their classrooms kept their masks on. And making sure the kids at home kept their cameras on. They had to keep their students physically safe and distant. But also mentally safe and connected.
Beacon Falls, CTmycitizensnews.com

Region 16 teacher of the year is ‘Momma’ to all

BEACON FALLS — With a blend of maternal instinct and unbridled enthusiasm, Woodland Regional High School English teacher Nancy Manning immerses herself in the lives of her students. There’s a reason she’s affectionately known as “Momma Manning.”. “I think what sets her apart from a lot of other teachers is...
Milford, CTRegister Citizen

Milford schools honor teacher, para, parent of the year

MILFORD — The Milford schools have honored a middle school guidance counselor, a high school biscuit baker and a PTA parent as teacher, para-educator and parent of the year for 2021-21. “This year, more than any other, we are so grateful for the selfless and enthusiastic work of all our winners,” said Superintendent of Schools Anna Cutaia. “The past year presented us with many unexpected challenges, and our teachers, paras and parents really stepped up to the plate to make sure everyone’s needs were being met all the while with a friendly and enthusiastic spirit. It was truly amazing to watch.”
Sterling, COSterling Journal-Advocate

Caliche High School ag teacher attends professional development in Sterling

Colorado agriculture education teachers from across Colorado, including Caliche High School ag teacher Todd Thomas, attended a four-day professional development conference in Sterling on the Northeastern Junior College campus the third week of June organized by Colorado Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association (CVATA) and northeastern Colorado ag teachers. Thomas participated in...
Harrisonburg, VAWinchester Star

All Harrisonburg teachers named Teacher of the Year

After a year when teachers have gone above and beyond to provide engaging learning for students over a variety of virtual platforms, as well as in-person instruction, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said he felt that no single teacher for the division could be chosen as Teacher of the Year.
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

School district nurse wraps up pandemic year

With a full school year in a pandemic completed, the Marshalltown Community School District Board of Education received an end-of-year report on student health services. “To say this past school year was unprecedented would be an understatement. From a health perspective, it was a year like no other,” district lead nurse Stacey Tool-Crawford told the school board at their regular meeting Monday night.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff Unified School District approves new teacher evaluation tool

The Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) approved a new set of tools for teacher evaluation during a board meeting earlier this month. The Teacher Evaluation Instrument (TEI), as it’s known, is meant to focus on growth and self-reflection for teachers in the district. “For several years, there has been observed...
Churchville, NYmonroecopost.com

Churchville-Chili NHS names Teacher of the Year

Churchville-Chili Senior High School’s National Honor Society selected Joanne Votsis as its Teacher of the Year for 2020-21. Votsis, who has shared her passion for languages with C-C students for 23 years, currently teaches French II, IV and V, as well as Monroe Community College dual credit. “My students are...
Pennsylvania StateMercury

Reading School District superintendent celebrated for being named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year

It may have taken seven months, delayed like so much else by the COVID pandemic, but it was well worth the wait. Dr. Khalid Mumin, Reading superintendent, was named the 2021 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators way back in October. On Friday, family, friends, colleagues and community leaders gathered inside the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Reading to finally celebrate his accomplishment.
Edmonds, WAmltnews.com

Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for June 2021

Interests: I’m a musician. I play multiple instruments, sing, dance and am now a manager to upcoming artists! I also love sports. This summer I will be running a sports training program for the kids in my neighborhood. I did track and cross country from middle school up until high school. I’m always looking forward to what’s next!
Robbinsdale, MNhometownsource.com

Cunningham named Robbinsdale Schools teacher of the year

Susan Cunningham, a second-grade teacher at Robbinsdale Lakeview Elementary School, was named the teacher of the year for Robbinsdale Area Schools. Cunningham has taught in the district for 33 years. She has taught grades 1-5 and has also been a peer coach. After this year, she retired from teaching. According...
Absecon, NJAtlantic City Press

Absecon schools present Teacher of the Year awards

ABSECON — On June 15, 2021, Absecon Memorial VFW Post 9462 awarded Calev Cavalieer and Currie Roberts Teacher of the Year awards. The VFW annually recognizes the nation’s top certiﬁed/licensed elementary, junior high and high school teachers who teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship education effectively.
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

District names new principals for two elementary schools

The Enumclaw School District didn’t have to look far when choosing new principals for a pair of elementary schools. Lea Tiger-Tice will be taking the reins at Sunrise Elementary, adding to a resumé that already includes 16 years with the district. Moving into the principal’s office at Byron Kibler Elementary will be Travis Goodlett who has been working just down state Route 164 at Chinook Elementary in the Auburn School District.
Bay Springs, MSWTOK-TV

West Jasper School District names new superintendent

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - After months of searching and weeks of interviews, the West Jasper School District has finally named a new superintendent. Kenitra Ezi was approved by the school board on Tuesday. She has four educational degrees to her name, three of them are from the University of Southern Mississippi, where she also works as an adjunct professor for the graduate school.