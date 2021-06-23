Cancel
Funimation Announces Limited Edition AKIRA Kaneda Replica Jacket

By Tyler Roberts
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKIRA fans are in for a real treat as Funimation announces they will be releasing a limited edition Kaneda leather jacket. From the 1982 manga to the widely popular and beloved animated feature, AKIRA has been a big name in the anime world. For many years, collectors and fans have been waiting for a truly authentic replica jacket of the pots-apocalyptic cyberpunk biker gang leader, Shōtarō Kaneda's jacket. Funimation took this jacket to a new level by recreating all the details as described in the manga series. With this level of detail, the jacket is a true collector's item and will be limited to only 300 pieces!

