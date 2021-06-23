Funimation Announces Limited Edition AKIRA Kaneda Replica Jacket

Loki is in full effect as the newest Disney+ television series shakes up the Marvel Cinematic Universe landscape. The biggest reveal was the debut of the new gender-swapped Loki Variant, who goes by the name Sylvie. This mysterious magic user is loaded with mystery and is very different from the God of Mischief that we know and love. Disney is showing off their love for these new variants with a limited edition Replica Horned Helmet. Both Sylvie and Loki 1:1 replica helmets come to life right out of the MCU, featuring a beautiful brass finish making these perfect for any dedicated fan of the series. The Horned Helmet set is limited to only 6,000 pieces worldwide, with most heading to GameStop for US collectors here and Zavvi for overseas collectors here. They are both priced at $100, and pre-orders are going in and out of stock, so be sure to keep an eye out to become your own Loki.