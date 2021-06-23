Cancel
Military

Postpartum sailors will now have a year to complete PT assessment

By Diana Stancy Correll
Military Times
Military Times
 8 days ago
Sailors who have given birth will now have an additional three months to recover before they are required to take the physical fitness assessment. Under the Navy’s new policy, postpartum sailors will be exempt from taking the PFA for 12 months rather than nine months after giving birth, according to a recent Naval administrative message.

www.navytimes.com
Military Times

Military Times

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

#Health And Fitness#Sailors#Navy#Pfa#Navadmin#Marines#The Marine Corps
