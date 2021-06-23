NOW HIRING: Work at Knoebels and You Could Win a Chevy Trailblazer

Earlier this week, the news broke that the Brian Wedding Collection was heading to auction in Indiana. Now bidders can place their bid from anywhere thanks to Proxibid. In 1954, the Chevrolet Corvette entered its second year of production. 1954 Corvettes were very similar to the 1953 model, with a couple of key differences. There’s lots to love about the C1 Corvettes, but one of the top reasons is the amazing, classic design. This 1954 Chevrolet Corvette certainly is an excellent example of the drop-dead gorgeous nature of these early Corvettes.