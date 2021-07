Well, I’m no financial advisor, but what if I told you the key to your wealth is you? Would you believe that if you want to change how your bank account looks, you just need to change a few things about yourself? Yes, it’s true. The reason you can’t save money is because of you. It’s not because you’re not making enough money. It’s not because minimum wage is too low. It’s because you have to develop a new relationship with your money.