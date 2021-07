Shortly after his hiring, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer called Lue “the best coach in the NBA” considering he coached the Cleveland Cavaliers when they won the 2016 NBA title and appeared in four consecutive Finals. No pressure, but the Clippers have expected the same thing since acquiring Leonard and George two years ago. “I’m big on pressure,” Lue said. “If you don’t have pressure, that means you don’t have a chance at winning a championship. When you talk about pressure, that means you’re in a situation to win. That’s what I want to do. I want to be one of the greatest coaches. In order to be great, you have to win.”