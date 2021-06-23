Cancel
Metallica Enlists Juanes, J Balvin, And Mon Laferte To Cover ‘Black Album’ Classics

By Lucas Villa
 7 days ago
The legendary heavy metal band Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Black Album in a big way. The guys invited 53 artists to cover songs from the LP on a new compilation. Among the acts tackling the Metallica classics are Colombian icon Juanes, reggaetonero J Balvin, and Chilean artist Mon Laferte.

