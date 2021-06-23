Cancel
Motorsports

PowerWeld Joins Graf For Michigan Xfinity Race

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 7 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr. has added his fourth new marketing partner to his sophomore season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. PowerWeld will serve as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for the upcoming Xfinity Series race at Michigan Int’l Speedway on Aug. 21.

