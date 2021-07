Via a memo sent to clubs on Wednesday, NFL players learned they have until July 2 at 4 p.m. ET to inform their teams they are opting out of the 2021 season because of reasons linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some observers immediately wondered if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could skip the campaign via this method as he continues to stay away from the Packers amid rumors and reports he does want to play another down for them.