Over 1,300 airmen leaving active duty through early departure offers

The US Department of Veterans Affairs presents an online conversation with Major Alivia Stehlik on Wednesday, June 30, 12:30-1:30pm. Major Alivia Stehlik came out as transgender to her unit and in 2017 volunteered to deploy to Afghanistan. She will share insight of her experience of deployment, how the ban on transgender service members impacted her, and the current climate since the ban has been ended. Alivia shares powerful examples of the value diverse service members bring to the success of the military and how equity needs to be considered for supporting each individual. Alivia will examine these challenges through the lens of privilege and oppression as well as what she has learned about herself through these experiences.