Over 1,300 airmen leaving active duty through early departure offers
More than 1,300 airmen are leaving active-duty military service early this year, as the Air Force looks to balance out its overstaffed career fields. As of June 17, 1,339 officers and enlisted airmen were approved to retire by Sept. 1, separate by Sept. 29 or participate in the Palace Chase program, said Air Force spokesperson Maj. Holly Hess. Palace Chase lets active-duty members transfer the remaining time in their military commitment to serve in the Air National Guard or Air Force Reserve.www.airforcetimes.com