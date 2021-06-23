Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Over 1,300 airmen leaving active duty through early departure offers

By Rachel Cohen
Posted by 
Military Times
Military Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 1,300 airmen are leaving active-duty military service early this year, as the Air Force looks to balance out its overstaffed career fields. As of June 17, 1,339 officers and enlisted airmen were approved to retire by Sept. 1, separate by Sept. 29 or participate in the Palace Chase program, said Air Force spokesperson Maj. Holly Hess. Palace Chase lets active-duty members transfer the remaining time in their military commitment to serve in the Air National Guard or Air Force Reserve.

www.airforcetimes.com
Community Policy
Military Times

Military Times

Vienna, VA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

 https://militarytimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force Reserve#U S Air Force#Military Service#The Air National Guard#The Guard Or Reserve#The Air Force Academy#Tripwire#White House#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Related
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force will let airmen walk instead of run and choose what physical tests they want to do

On Monday, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, the deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel, and services, previewed some of the changes to the service’s official physical fitness test, including allowing for service members to choose from a “menu” of different test items, with options walking instead of running and letting service members do a form of modified push-ups instead of traditional ones.
Militaryourveterans.nyc

Active Duty Transgender Service Member and Advocate: Alivia Stehlik

The US Department of Veterans Affairs presents an online conversation with Major Alivia Stehlik on Wednesday, June 30, 12:30-1:30pm. Major Alivia Stehlik came out as transgender to her unit and in 2017 volunteered to deploy to Afghanistan. She will share insight of her experience of deployment, how the ban on transgender service members impacted her, and the current climate since the ban has been ended. Alivia shares powerful examples of the value diverse service members bring to the success of the military and how equity needs to be considered for supporting each individual. Alivia will examine these challenges through the lens of privilege and oppression as well as what she has learned about herself through these experiences.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Military Times

The National Guard really wants to grow. The latest budget is reducing their numbers

Five hundred soldiers is not a precipitous drop in personnel for a force of more than 440,000, but it’s definitely not what the National Guard would have preferred. The White House’s budget proposal, released in May, would like the Army National Guard to drop from 336,500 to 336,000, while holding the Air National Guard at 108,300. This comes following a year in which more Guard troops were deployed than at any time since World War II, Army Gen. Dan Hokanson, the National Guard Bureau’s chief, told reporters on Wednesday.
Aerospace & Defensekwos.com

Should US military study ‘critical race theory’?

Maybe the US military should spend less time on teaching troops about critical race theory and more time on actual war-fighting. Even West Pointers are studying the controversial issue. Retired Air Force Colonel Rik Combs doesn’t think our potential adversaries are worried about it …. The chairman of the joint...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Kirtland Air Force Base airman dies in Qatar

An airman assigned to posts in Kirtland Air Force Base and New Mexico for nearly 20 years died in a non-combat-related incident Saturday in Qatar while commanding an engineering squadron in the fight against the Islamic State group, the Department of Defense announced. Lt. Col. James Willis, 55, the commander...
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonexec.com

SAIC Lands Air Force Contract to Support Combatant Commands

Science Applications International Corp. has won a new contract with the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle and Management Center, Force Protection Division. The contract calls for SAIC to help the combatant commands mitigate small unmanned aircraft systems threats and protect U.S. forces. Under the contract, SAIC will provide a broad...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Military Times

The Spouse Angle Podcast – Up this week: How the Military Has Been a ‘Welcoming Community’ for This Gay Military Spouse

This week: In 2018 Brian Alvarado was the first same-sex military spouse to receive the Navy Spouse of the Year Award. Now he’s using his national platform — including an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — to advocate for military spouses and families. In this episode he also shares how the military’s transformation since the “don’t ask, don’t tell” era has shaped his family’s service.
Aerospace & DefenseEsquire

The Pentagon's Sword of Armageddon Will Fly in 2023

The Pentagon’s next intercontinental ballistic missile will begin test flights in 2023, the Air Force announced. The Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) missile will replace the existing Minuteman III in the Pentagon’s nuclear strike force and provide a rapid response nuclear delivery system that can hit almost any point on Earth within minutes. But critics of the program suggest the U.S. could save billions relying on older missiles instead.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Skyborg AI Computer "Brain" Successfully Flew A General Atomics Avenger Drone

The Air Force's Skyborg continues to be integrated into more aircraft, signaling that a variety of aircraft could someday be flown by the AI system. The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has announced that its Skyborg autonomy core system, or ACS, successfully completed a flight aboard a General Atomics Avenger unmanned vehicle at Edwards Air Force Base. The Skyborg ACS is a hardware and software suite that acts as the "brain" of autonomous aircraft equipped with the system. The tests add more aircraft to the list of platforms Skyborg has successfully flown on, bringing the Air Force closer to a future in which airmen fly alongside AI-controlled “loyal wingmen.”
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

US Air Force receives 10,000th example of AIM-9X Sidewinder

The US Air Force (USAF) has accepted delivery of the 10,000th example of the Air Intercept Missile (AIM)-9X Sidewinder, its premier short-range air-to-air missile. The infrared-tracking missile was delivered to the service in May, the US Navy (USN) said on 29 June. The USN leads the AIM-9X programme, a joint effort with the USAF. Raytheon manufactures the missile in Tucson, Arizona.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanpeoplenews.com

Air Force activates first of its kind wing for spectrum

WASHINGTON — The Air Force officially activated June 25 a new, first of its kind wing aimed at the increasing importance of the electromagnetic spectrum. The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, which has been in the works for more than a year, received the designation to start work from Air Combat Command June 25, a release said. The group hopes to enable, equip and optimize the fielding of EMS capabilities with the aim of providing a sustainable and competitive advantage in the non-physical realm. The wing will also provide maintenance, operational and technical expertise for electronic warfare support.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Nellis Air Force Base increasing fighter presence for new missions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nellis Air Force Base is going to be clearing space to make room for a larger fighter jet presence, the U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday. The base's close air support and rescue missions will move to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona starting within the next 14 months, according to a press release.