Atlantic City Cops: Bicyclist Crashes, Drops Gun, Gets Arrested

From Barnegat to Toms River, Detectives have arrested four residents involved in recent drug activity across Ocean County. Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force, the Barnegat Police Department Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division, Toms River Police Department Special Enforcement Team, Stafford Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit, Ocean Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lacey Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have been running an investigation into narcotics activity of late and as a result of their findings, Elex Hyman, 49, of Barnegat, Jaime Steen, 38, of Barnegat, Jessie Jackson, 38, of South Toms River and Alicia Walker, 44, of Union Beach are all now facing charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Wednesday.