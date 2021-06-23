How to Make the Most Money When Selling Your Home
What’s the number one thing buying and selling a house has in common? Getting the best price possible. Buying a home is one of the most significant financial investments you’ll make, so there’s no surprise why so much time is spent tracking mortgage rates, researching how much house you can afford, the best location, and even the types of homes that can make good investments. But, when it’s time to sell your home, too often, sellers list their home on the market and hope for the best offer.www.redfin.com