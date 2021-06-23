Opinion | Virginia legalization of marijuana makes it easy to drive while high
The Virginia legislation making marijuana legal on July 1 is purposefully incomplete. It’s part of a larger plan to slowly legalize the drug until retail sales and commercialization are expected to be allowed to commence in 2024. The language used for what is and isn’t permitted under the new law is vague, leaves many important details out and, in some areas, contradicts itself. Possibly the worst of these areas is with driving.www.breezejmu.org