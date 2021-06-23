Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alliance, OH

Area news in brief for June 24

Alliance Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLINGTON BOARD – Marlington Local School District is seeking applications to fill an open seat on its Board of Education. In a news release, the district said “members serve as leaders and representatives of the community and as advocates for students and the school district.” The position opened when first-term member Danielle Stevens resigned last month. Applications will be accepted July 1, and must include a letter of interest outlining the applicant’s qualifications, a resume and a completion of the application found at marlingtonlocal.org. Information should go to p_main@marlingtonlocal.org, or to Patty Main, Marlington Local Schools, 10320 Moulin Ave. NE, Alliance OH 44601. The new member will serve until Jan. 1, 2022. To serve longer, the candidate must run for the seat in the November 2021 general election. Registered voters who live within Marlington Local School District may apply.

www.the-review.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Alliance, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Alliance, OH
City
Austintown, OH
Alliance, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlington Board#Board Of Education#Ne#Mcph#Armorvax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. read more. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Xi Jinping says China won't be bullied on 100th anniversary of Communist Party

BEIJING — From rockets to rappers, Beijing is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday. President Xi Jinping presided over a massive gathering in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, the site of pro-democracy demonstrations in 1989 that ended in bloodshed, to mark the centenary of his ruling party on Thursday.