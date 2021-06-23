Area news in brief for June 24

MARLINGTON BOARD – Marlington Local School District is seeking applications to fill an open seat on its Board of Education. In a news release, the district said “members serve as leaders and representatives of the community and as advocates for students and the school district.” The position opened when first-term member Danielle Stevens resigned last month. Applications will be accepted July 1, and must include a letter of interest outlining the applicant’s qualifications, a resume and a completion of the application found at marlingtonlocal.org. Information should go to p_main@marlingtonlocal.org, or to Patty Main, Marlington Local Schools, 10320 Moulin Ave. NE, Alliance OH 44601. The new member will serve until Jan. 1, 2022. To serve longer, the candidate must run for the seat in the November 2021 general election. Registered voters who live within Marlington Local School District may apply.