Chris Claremont Came Up with Idea for Magneto to Terraform Mars

Last week, the collective creative teams behind Jonathan Hickman's X-Men reboot shook comic book readership to its foundations by revealing the big twist to the Hellfire Gala event: the mutants terraformed Mars, moved all of the returned original Krakoan mutants of Arakko there, and claimed Mars as the first mutant planet. It was the centerpiece of Krakoa's plans for the gala, a massive party meant to show off mutant power while simultaneously bilking Marvel's readers for as much money as possible by stretching out the events of a single night to an entire twelve-issue crossover event. It was also, for living legend Chris Claremont, a familiar story.