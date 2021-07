Jennifer Lopez recently dropped a new ad for her latest brand partnership campaign, and it features a major Easter egg about her relationship with Ben Affleck. The ad is for Goli, a gummy vitamin, which the Grammy-winning singer calls one of her "best kept wellness secrets." In the promo, Lopez is busy with business stuff, and she suddenly gets a call on her cell phone. As the camera pans by the device, we can see that "Benny" is the one calling her. This is almost certainly a reference to Affleck.