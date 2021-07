It is good to sing and celebrate ourselves, to dance in honor of the divine spark and specialness within each of us, and to rejoice in the midst of the sacred music we together make in the many ways we love and struggle to do and share good in the world. But our celebrations must always be rooted in and reflective of our own agency, our own image and own interests. And so, in our celebration of Black Music Month or any other of our holidays, let us not find ourselves raising and praising the name of others rather than ourselves.