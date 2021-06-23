Indians: MLB needs to end fan voting if Jose Ramirez misses the All-Star Game
It's a joke that Yoan Moncada is higher than Jose Ramirez in All-Star votes. The Indians have arguably the best third basemen in the Major Leagues. His name is Jose Ramirez. He's currently fourth in fan-voting for the All-Star game in July. The three men ahead of him are Rafael Devers, very good and young third basemen out of Boston. The other two are Houston's Alex Bregman and Chicago's Yoan Moncada. Neither man is having that good of a season and yet both are ahead of Ramirez, a three-time AL MVP finalist.