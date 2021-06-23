Indians: MLB needs to end fan voting if Jose Ramirez misses the All-Star Game

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Tigers. The five RBI represent a season high. He brought a run home in the first with a groundout and had his biggest hit of the night in the fourth, when he connected on a first-pitch fastball and sent it over the wall in right for a three-run homer. The 28-year-old then doubled and scored in the sixth, and he topped it all off by singling home a run in the seventh. Ramirez is slashing .264/.347/.528 with 17 homers, 49 RBI, 52 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 31:38 BB:K over 303 plate appearances. His OPS is more than 100 points off last year's, but he's still producing strong numbers for fantasy purposes.