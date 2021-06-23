Cancel
Indians: MLB needs to end fan voting if Jose Ramirez misses the All-Star Game

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleIt’s a joke that Yoan Moncada is higher than Jose Ramirez in All-Star votes. The Indians have arguably the best third basemen in the Major Leagues. His name is Jose Ramirez. He’s currently fourth in fan-voting for the All-Star game in July. The three men ahead of him are Rafael Devers, very good and young third basemen out of Boston. The other two are Houston’s Alex Bregman and Chicago’s Yoan Moncada. Neither man is having that good of a season and yet both are ahead of Ramirez, a three-time AL MVP finalist.

3 Cleveland Indians takes: Jose Ramirez, making baseball fun again

The Cleveland Indians are doing their part this month, playing winning baseball against a favorable schedule that includes some of the bottom dwellers of MLB. 1. It’s a crime it didn’t happen sooner: Bobby Bradley’s already outproduced Jake Bauers at first base, which leaves you scraping your head over the Cleveland Indians decision to keep the former top 100 prospect over Bradley.