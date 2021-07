Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar in Disney Springs is a great place to go if you want a little adventure with your drinks!. If you’re a big Indiana Jones fan, you’ll know that this bar is named after his pilot in Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jock Lindsey. We just found out that the bar is bringing back a super fun item for a limited time: The Bacon of Doom! So of course, we had to rush on over to Jock Lindsey’s to give it a try!