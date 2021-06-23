Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

This ‘Posh Porch Pirate’ is Still on the Loose in Texas

By Aaron Savage
Posted by 
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hate is a strong word, but you know what? I'm gonna use it. I do. I really, really do. Sorry, but there's something so scummy about casually walking up to someone's home in broad daylight and carting off their package. I've had it happen to me too many times, and while it's not the end of the world if my new SD card or PlayStation controller gets nabbed, it's a serious problem when my mother's medical supplies get yoinked by some scumbag.

1073kissfmtexas.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Southlake, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Southlake, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Pirates#Posh#Playstation#Texas Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Texas StatePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Woman Drives Unwanted Tractor in 4th of July Parade, Crashes and Gets Arrested

Remember folks, don't just join a parade because you want to. You know what, I've been in a few parades in downtown Wichita Falls and I got to admit. Very boring. Why you would want to willing drive in a parade is beyond me. It looks like 61-year-old Laurie Bostic REALLY wanted to be in the 4th of July parade in Rockwall, Texas. I don't know if she asked and was turned down or if she just decided to hop in on her tractor at the last minute.
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

24 Ways for Tyler Teenagers to Make Money This Summer

If you're a parent in East Texas right now you're probably hearing one of two things right now. Either "I'm bored" or "can I have some money". Those are and always will be the things that teenagers love to complain about regarding the summertime. Luckily, for adults we have the Townsquare Media East Texas Virtual Job Fair. But as I saw in the Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves, and Recommendations group online, there are lots of businesses and opportunities for hard-working teens in our area to make some money as well.
Texas StatePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Rap Legends Bun-B & Big Pokey Performing In Tyler

This 4th of July weekend along with the fireworks and BBQ, there's going to be a concert with 2 Texas rap legends. Known as one of the best MCs in hip hop and one half of the legendary Underground Kingz, Bun-B continues to carry the flame for the late great Pimp C as he comes to Tyler this Saturday night performing live at The Empire Lounge.
Texas StatePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

28 Teen Girls Have Gone Missing This Month in Texas

Whenever there are active Amber Alerts across the state of Texas, we hear about them everywhere. Not only would we tell you, but chances are you'd get a push notification on your phone (iPhone users know this firsthand), you'd see the announcement off I-20 on the TxDOT message boards, and you'd for sure see a child's face plastered all over social media. Amber Alerts help bring missing and endangered children home. But not all missing children in Texas are at the center of these alerts - but they still aren't home.
Texas StatePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Ten Fantastic Locations To See Fireworks In East Texas This July 4th

Independence Day is coming and we'll all be celebrating our nation's special day with a bang!. This Sunday marks the 245th anniversary of our nations' independence from British rule. As we mark this special occasion, we will be celebrating it in style just like we do every year. There will be family gatherings, many hot dogs and hamburgers grilled on an open flame and lots of fireworks exploding in the skies over America.
Texas StatePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Sugar Daddy Scams Are on the Rise in Texas

When we talk about scams we usually hear about the IRS and Social Security scams and most recently, the Stimulus check scams. What could be next? How about the Sugar Daddy Scam! Yes, you heard me right, this is a thing. WHAT IS THE SUGAR DADDY SCAM?. According to the...
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Delicious! Sixteen of the Best Food Trucks in the Tyler Area

For me, one of the most exciting developments we've seen over the past several years in East Texas is the ever-burgeoning food truck scene. Even though it's become a normal sight at many of our East Texas events and locales, I never fail to be delighted at the increasing variety of options available on the go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy