This ‘Posh Porch Pirate’ is Still on the Loose in Texas

Remember folks, don't just join a parade because you want to. You know what, I've been in a few parades in downtown Wichita Falls and I got to admit. Very boring. Why you would want to willing drive in a parade is beyond me. It looks like 61-year-old Laurie Bostic REALLY wanted to be in the 4th of July parade in Rockwall, Texas. I don't know if she asked and was turned down or if she just decided to hop in on her tractor at the last minute.