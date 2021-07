1. Mr. Fix It All Auto Repair celebrated its grand opening June 12 at 11508 FM 1488, Magnolia. The business offers mechanical repairs of vehicles and tires. 281-766-7192. 2. Beginning July 3, mobile showers and hygiene stations will be available every Saturday at Tomball United Methodist Church at 1603 Baker Drive, Tomball, through a new partnership with Houston-based nonprofit Moving Waters. Services have previously been offered in partnership with Northwest Assistance Ministries. Founded by Jennifer Park in 2019, Moving Waters aims to improve the quality of life for individuals experiencing homelessness across the Greater Houston area by providing mobile showers and hygiene stations through partnerships with other assistance organizations. 832-790-7499. www.movingwatershouston.org.