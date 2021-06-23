Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Krapopolis: Dan Harmon, FOX Tap Jordan Young as Series Showrunner

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, we learned that Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) and Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment's new animated series Krapopolis was the first in something that couldn't be more 2021 if it tried (more on that in a minute). Today, we're back to reporting on "regular stuff' when it comes to producing television, with Jordan Young (The Simpsons, BoJack Horseman) tapped as showrunner and executive producer. With the series set to premiere sometime in 2022, Young will handle the series' day-to-day operations and work directly under Harmon's supervision. Set to premiere in 2022, the series takes viewers on an animated journey back in time to mythical ancient Greece as a mix of humans, gods, and monsters try to make a go of running one of the world's first cities- without killing each other. The series is one of the first projects under Fox Entertainment's new business model regarding series that are moving from development to series order. Essentially, Fox Entertainment holds onto the rights to the series it's producing in-house.

bleedingcool.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Rick And Morty#Bento Box Entertainment#Fox Entertainment#Blockchain#Nft#Tubi#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Greece
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

Tom Spezialy to Serve as Showrunner on Marvel’s ‘Silk’ Series — Report

Tom Spezialy executive produced HBO’s “Watchmen,” one of the most acclaimed superhero television shows in recent memory. Now, he’s setting his sights on a Marvel character via “Silk,” Sony Television Pictures’ upcoming live-action series based on the Spider-Man character. Deadline recently reported that Spezialy, whose credits also include “The Leftovers”...
TV SeriesComicBook

FOX Cancels Comedy Series After Two Seasons

Another axe has fallen in the realm of television with another show that won't be returning, however the writing was on the wall this time. Variety reports that after two seasons FOX has cancelled The Moodys, a sitcom starring Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei, Jay Baruchel, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Gerry Dee and Josh Segarra. The series was already in trouble, having lost much of its viewership after returning for season two. According to the trade the second batch of episodes began in April but performed so poorly that FOX removed it from their schedule with just three episodes remaining. Currently the series will wrap up on Sunday, June 20.
ComicsPosted by
SlashGear

Apple orders Strange Planet animation from Nathan Pyle and Dan Harmon

Strange Planet, a webcomic series about aliens who use curious language to detail their growing understanding of Earth, will be turned into an animated series destination for Apple TV+. The comic series was launched by artist Nathan Pyle in 2019; it quickly grew in popularity across social media, earning its creator millions of followers on Instagram.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Patrick Star Show Showrunners Preview Series at Annecy Festival

The Patrick Star Show got a preview at the prestigious Annecy Animation Festival in France on Friday. Showrunners Marc Ceccarelli and Patrick Waller gave a detailed look at Nickelodeon's second Spongebob Squarepants spinoff, The Patrick Star Show, and looked back at 20 years of the global hit franchise. The Patrick Star Show will debut on Friday, July 9, followed by the premiere of Nickelodeon's first animated original series in five years, Middlemost Post. The Patrick Star Show, according to the logline, "follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom" as anyone with a spinoff show tends to do.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Life with Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon and the Cast Discuss Season 5

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland aren’t working towards an end with Rick and Morty. Years ago, their hit show received the mother of all renewals to the tune of 70 episodes over a non-specific number of seasons. Considering how often Harmon’s last big TV project, Community, struggled to get renewed every year, Rick and Morty’s success was a bit of a reversal of fortune. Now, as Harmon and his cast have wrapped on their fifth season, which debuts this weekend, and with yet more to come, they just seem to be enjoying the batshit ride that Rick and Morty has been.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“HALO” TV Series Loses Showrunners

It spent many years stuck in development as a film before becoming a TV series, but once it got the go ahead it seems the problems for the Paramount+ adaptation of Microsoft’s “HALO” video game franchise didn’t stop there. THR reports that the series’ original showrunner Kyle Killen (“Lone Star”)...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Solves "The Mystery of Mr. Nimbus's Name!"

For us, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" was the perfect way to welcome back Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty for a fifth season- and the Harmon-voiced Mr. Nimbus had a ton to do with it (you can check out our full review here). Rick's arch-nemesis is also an old friend that knows a lot more about Rick's backstory than Rick comfortable with. Unfortunately for Rick, there's not much he can do because the aquatic Dr. Frank N. Furter also knows about a dozen ways to kick Rick's ass (and control police with his crotch). The fact that Nimbus also comes across as heroic and has no issue helping Jerry and Beth very intimately with their sex lives only earns him bonus points. But one basic question still remained unanswered (especially considering how many times he said it)- where did his name come from? On Tuesday, Harmon took to Instagram to solve that riddle…
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

Dan Harmon Is Making a Strange Planet TV Show

Here’s something strange. Strange Planet, the webcomic and book series that pokes fun at humanity by doing human things but with aliens, is getting a TV show from Dan Harmon, who created Community and co-created Rick and Morty. Harmon will be partnering with Nathan Pyle, the comic’s creator, for the show, which has a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+ and will be animated.
TV Series/Film

‘Strange Planet’ TV Series, Based on the Popular Webcomic, Heading to Apple TV+ With Dan Harmon

Strange Planet, the immensely funny and often sweet webcomic from Nathan Pyle, is becoming an Apple TV+ series. Apple gave the animated series a straight-to-series order, with Pyle and Rick and Morty and Community creator Dan Harmon executive producing. Like the comic that inspired it, Strange Planet will follow beings from another planet as they deal with everyday situations and complexities in comedic ways.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Halo’: Showrunner Steven Kane To Depart Paramount+ Video Game Series Adaptation After Season 1

Steve Kane, showrunner of Paramount+’s live-action Halo series, will exit the project after its freshman season is produced. The road for the television adaptation of the beloved Xbox video game franchise has been a long one with numerous turns. Kyle Kinnen was originally set as co-showrunner alongside Kane when the series was picked up by Showtime in 2018. He left before production.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

NCIS taps Gary Cole and Katrina Law as series regulars amid Mark Harmon's reduced schedule

Cole will play the series regular role of FBI Special Agent Alden Park, who will not be replacing Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Law, made her debut on NCIS during the final two episodes of Season 18 as Special Agent Jessica Knight, will now appear in that role as a series regular for Season 19. Law is no stranger to CBS viewers having previously starred in Training Day and Hawaii Five-0. Cole and Law are expected to fill the void left by Harmon, who is reportedly appearing in a few episodes in Season 19. “We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet,” said NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder. “Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400+ episodes.”
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Debbi Morgan Joins Fox Drama Series As Recurring

Emmy and NAACP Award-winner Debbi Morgan (Power, Ghost) is set for a major recurring role opposite Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and Joe Morgan in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, Star). Written by Gist inspired by...
TV SeriesConnecticut Post

'Galactic Combat' Enlists Thomas Loureiro as Showrunner (TV News Roundup)

Produced by Andrea Iervolino and his new Space 11 label, the reality show will feature 40 fighters from across the globe training and learning to fight without gravity, with programs mirroring those used in astronaut training. Only eight contestants will make it past the training round and will compete in...
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Writer Breaks Down the Difficulties of Season 5's Decoy Episode

Rick and Morty's writer opened up about the difficulties of the Season 5's decoy episode in a special new video released by Adult Swim! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is now well underway, and while the premiere episode offered a fun return to form, the second episode completely blew up fans' pre-conceived notions about what we can expect to see from the rest of the new season. It was soon revealed in the second episode, "Mortyplicity," that Rick had created a series of decoy families to keep his own family safe.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Halo Live-Action Series Hit By Departure Of Both Showrunners

The live-action adaptation of the video game franchise, Halo, is once again facing another drama behind the scenes with its second showrunner, Steven Kane, parting ways from the project. This follows the departure of original showrunner Kyle Killen after the former’s arrival back in 2019, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

A League of Their Own: Nick Offerman Joins Amazon Series Cast

With production underway in Pittsburgh on Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), and Sony Pictures TV's reimagining of Penny Marshall's 1992 film A League of Their Own, it appears Amazon series has found its "Jimmy Dugan" (Tom Hanks in the film) in Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman. A former Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches, Offerman's Casey "Dove" Porter earned his nickname when his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was going to be the next big Major League Baseball star until he blew out his arm three years into his run. Now, he sees taking the Peaches to the championship could be his key to a comeback.