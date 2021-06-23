ComiXology Announces They Are Closing The DC Comics App

Move over Superman; there is a new hero is in town as Supergirl is here to save the day. XM Studios has just revealed their newest 1:4 scale DC Comics statue, and Supergirl was their recent choice. Standing roughly 20.5 inches tall, this Woman of Steel is displayed on her Krypton pod as she breaks free to take on the world. XM Studios has also included not one but two different head sculpts, with 1 featuring long hair and another showing Kara in short hair with heat vision. The entire statue is beautifully detailed, with each statue being hand-crafted and hand-painted to show off the best detail possible. The 1:4 Scale DC Comics Supergirl statue will be priced at roughly $899, and while pre-orders are not live, her page can be found here. The XM Studios DC Comics licensed is open for worldwide purchase, so we should see pre-orders arrive here soon.