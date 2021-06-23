Cancel
ComiXology Announces They Are Closing The DC Comics App

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

We knew this was happening as a result of the DC Comics Universe App, even though it's only available in North America. But tonight, ComiXology has sent out a message that the DC Comics App that they manage is to close. Customers will still be able to transfer functionality and their purchases to be read on ComiXology on their devices, but they will lose the in-app purchase ability that was stripped from ComiXology a while ago. The letter reads as follows;

