Rebecca Breeds Teases Starling ‘Goes Rogue’ in the ‘Clarice’ Finale

ViCAP and Ardelia try to comprehend why Tyson would traffic foreign women for his father. Because of Clarice's sympathy for Tyson, Krendler decides they must monitor her. After ignoring her pager, Clarice admits what she'd remembered about her father to Tyson. She then sees the message "Tyson = Suspect." After a heated battle, Nils' goons abduct Clarice. Ardelia finds Clarice's broken necklace. Clarice is taken to the animal-testing facility where the trafficked women are being held. Hagen is shutting down the facility and having the women killed. Esquivel roughs up a Ranger turned mercenary to get the address where Clarice is being held. Clarice tries to spark an escape among the captive women. Tyson comes for Clarice. Hagen tells Tyson he must kill Clarice to prove his loyalty. Ruth gives the OK for ViCAP to raid without a warrant. Hagen insists on taking "the children" even as the raid begins. While he's distracted, Clarice runs. In a lab, she finds human embryos in jars, Hagen's children. Clarice reveals that Tyson's mother was one of the women Hagen impregnated against their wills and that Hagen killed Ty's mother. Krendler gets shot in a firefight. Tyson shoots Hagen multiple times and his body falls into his "children." The hostages run out of the facility. Seeing his dismal future, Tyson shoots himself. Ardelia finds Clarice. Clarke and Tripathi sit vigil at Krendler's bedside. Ruth appoints a special prosecutor to go after politicians who obstructed the Alastor investigation. Clarice visits Catherine at her institution. Clarice recalls her mother protecting her from her father by sending Clarice away. Clarice realizes she has been mad at her mother for decades for no reason. Catherine comforts her. Herman places Ardelia on administrative leave. Esquivel reports himself. Clarice drives home to visit her mother.