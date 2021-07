The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday night and there are three teams with a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick overall. The Houston Rockets finished the 2020-21 season with the worst record in the NBA at 17-55 and they are now in a rebuild after trading James Harden to the Nets. The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons will be the other two teams with the same 14% chance as the Rockets have to land the No. 1 pick.