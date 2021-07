8:02 pm EST—Please feel free to join us on Twitter Spaces tonight as we’ll be hosting a pregame show. 8:00 p.m. EST—We go again! Welcome back to another live match thread as Toronto FC are in Nashville tonight looking to get back in the win column. If you have any questions or comments, feel free to leave them below and I’ll try and get to as many as I can this evening. A quick note on the TFC Starting XI, Quentin Westberg is in net again while Eriq Zavaleta checks into the side for Omar Gonzalez, who is on the bench.