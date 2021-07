Home Depot (NYSE:HD) may not fit your definition of a growth stock, but you might be surprised to learn that the stock has appreciated more than 1,500,000% since its IPO in 1981. That makes it one of the best-performing stocks in history. Today, Home Depot is the leader of the massive home improvement retail segment, ahead of rival Lowe's, and is nipping at the heels of Walmart to be the world's most valuable brick-and-mortar retailer.