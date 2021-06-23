Cancel
Converge Technology Solutions Acquires Cloud MSP ExactlyIT

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConverge Technology Solutions has acquired international managed IT services provider, ExactlyIT. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 353 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. ExactlyIT, founded in 2019, is...

BusinessStreetInsider.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Acquires Zerto for $374M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage's shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Acquires CS Technology

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services. CS Technology offers a broad range of cloud infrastructure engineering capabilities with strengths in the areas of infrastructure and cloud planning, critical facilities design, data center and modern workplace technologies. CS Technology brings decades of experience executing strategic initiatives on behalf of its clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Economyinvesting.com

TeraBlock Partners with Binance Cloud to Bring Industry-Leading Technology, Liquidity, and Security Solutions to Users

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 30th June, 2021, TeraBlock, a cryptocurrency trade automation exchange, is excited to announce its partnership with Binance Cloud, an infrastructure solution for customers and partners to launch digital asset exchanges leveraging Binance’s industry-leading technology, security and liquidity. Binance Cloud will be handling TeraBlock’s exchange technology development...
BusinessBusiness Wire

Zebra Technologies to Acquire Fetch Robotics

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it intends to acquire Fetch Robotics, a pioneer in on-demand automation. Fetch’s Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are used for optimized picking in fulfillment centers and distribution centers, just-in-time material delivery in manufacturing facilities and automating manual material movement in any facility.
Technologyaithority.com

Ingram Micro Cloud Delivers Partner Transformation Program To Accelerate Partners’ Amazon Web Services Business

Ingram Micro Cloud and SyncOrg introduce a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) to help resellers and service providers maximize their AWS practices. As a result of the initiatives within the recently announced global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ingram Micro Cloud is introducing a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) as part of their AWS Illuminate offering. The AWS Illuminate PTP will enable Ingram Micro’s partners to maximize their AWS practices and accelerate revenue growth.
BusinessPhotonics.com

MKS Instruments to Acquire Process Chemical Technology Company

ANDOVER, Mass., July 1, 2021 — MKS Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Atotech Ltd., a process chemicals technology company and a provider of advanced electroplating solutions. MKS will acquire the company for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 shares of MKS common stock for each Atotech common share. The equity value of the transaction is $5.1 billion, and the enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $6.5 billion.
Businessmartechseries.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, a Leader in Cloud Data Management and Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

E-Complish Acquires Outstanding Interest in Regal Technologies.

Enables technology into same-day and real-time ACH processing. NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (Newswire.com) - E-Complish, a provider of custom payment processing solutions, has assumed managing control of Regal Technologies, a provider of ACH and other payment processing services, founded in 2002. The change follows the recent purchase of all outstanding interest in Regal Technologies, LLC (of Annapolis, MD), previously operated as a sister company of E-Complish. The acquisition paves the way for E-Complish to enhance its existing Nacha-compliant front- and back-end ACH processing, add 'Same-Day ACH' and be at the forefront of 'Real-Time ACH.'
Businessaithority.com

Turntide Technologies Acquires Electric Vehicle Component Developer AVID Technology

Acquisition helps Turntide decarbonize the transportation sector and offers a high-performance alternative to the use of rare earth magnets in electric vehicles. Turntide Technologies the company responsible for the Smart Motor System announced the acquisition of UK-based AVID Technology Limited (“AVID”), a cleantech engineering firm that designs and manufactures electrified powertrain components and systems for heavy-duty and high-performance electric (EV) and hybrid vehicles (HEV).
Softwareaithority.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands 5G Portfolio With Automated 5G Management Solution

Fully integrated 5G automation software simplifies operations and reduces risk for 5G networks, slices and services with HPE’s innovative infrastructure management and AI/ML-driven automation technologies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a new 5G software solution that adds fully integrated automated management to HPE’s existing 5G portfolio. The solution includes HPE 5G...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Accenture, Microsoft, IBM

JCMR recently Announced States Public Cloud Management and Security Services study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are Accenture, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Vmware, SAP, Tencent, Alibaba.
Businessthefastmode.com

Swisscom to Tap AWS Cloud Infrastructure to Build 5G Core

Swisscom has selected AWS as its preferred public cloud provider for its enterprise IT, announced AWS on Tuesday. Swisscom is pursuing a cloud-first strategy and will use AWS to increase IT agility, drive operational efficiencies, and accelerate time to market for new information and communications technology (ICT) features and services. As part of its overall digital transformation, Swisscom will migrate to AWS a wide range of core applications that power its enterprise resource planning, OSS, BSS, analytics, contact center, and communications provisioning workloads.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

AT&T shifts 5G core to Microsoft cloud

AT&T continued a recent run of operator cloud networking plays, penning a deal to shift its 5G core network to Microsoft Azure in a move also involving the sale of its related platform technology to the software giant. The US operator emphasised it would continue to run its network and...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Virtana Migrate accelerates cloud migration to AWS

Virtana announces the momentum of Virtana Platform, with successful customer and partner use cases for its module, Virtana Migrate. The SaaS solution, with strategic partner Presidio, delivered cloud migration efficiency and cost optimization for a national insurance company, accelerating their move to Amazon Web Services (AWS) by 70%. The Virtana...
Businessdcvelocity.com

Accenture acquires cybersecurity company

Multi-national consulting firm Accenture has expanded its security business with the acquisition of Sweden-based Sentor, a provider of cyber defense and managed security, the company said Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sentor will become part of Accenture Security, which provides end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions, and managed security operations, the companies said. Sentor’s portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection, and incident-response capabilities, all powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm. Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing, and retail. Sentor is based in Stockholm, with additional offices in Gӓvle and Malmӧ, Sweden. Its roughly 80 cybersecurity professionals will join Accenture Security in Sweden, extending Accenture’s local resources and capabilities and addressing the growing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services, according to the companies. “With the daily barrage of cyberattacks, it’s time for organizations to take a new view on managing cyber risks,” Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally, said in a statement. “Securing a business ecosystem can’t be piecemeal; it takes the right talent, investments, and technology know-how. The acquisition of Sentor further expands our ability to help clients match this challenging cybersecurity environment. We are excited about what we can achieve together to help organizations in Sweden become more resilient.” The move illustrates the growing importance of cybersecurity across the supply chain and follows a host of recent acquisitions focused on developing Accenture’s data, digital, and engineering capabilities.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Building Solutions Company

Acquisition Company to Provide Established Contracted Order Book, Operational Synergies and Growth Opportunities. TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp.( NEO: KNR) ( OTCQB: KNRLF) ( FSE: 1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of a leading building solutions company (the " Acquisition Company"). The Acquisition Company provides integrated installations of complex heating, cooling, ventilation and building automation systems.
TechnologyInfoworld

Device Management Technology: Key Considerations for Evaluating Solutions

Connected smartphones and computing devices boost employee productivity and are critical to connect teams, especially with remote and hybrid work styles here to stay. Keeping devices secure and compliant requires the right device management strategy. Read this IDC Analyst Connection to get insight from an industry expert on how enterprise...
BusinessHousing Wire

CoreLogic acquires closing solutions firm ClosingCorp

Data analytics giant CoreLogic announced on Wednesday the acquisition of closing cost data and tech provider ClosingCorp. According to the merger agreement, CoreLogic will acquire all outstanding shares of ClosingCorp and expects to complete the deal in the third quarter of 2021. Further details of the acquisition were not disclosed.