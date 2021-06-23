Cancel
IBM Seeks to Jumpstart Small Business Economic Recovery

channele2e.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM is launching a program to provide no-cost education, coaching and other resources to help SMBs recover and thrive as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, the company says. The program, Reigniting Small Business from IBM, will offer live and on-demand tutorial sessions, including a webinar library, on topics such as human resources, accounting, funding, legal, and digital branding, marketing and customer relationship strategy. IBM volunteers and other industry professionals will also be available to coach individual entrepreneurs at no cost.

www.channele2e.com
