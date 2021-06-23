IBM Seeks to Jumpstart Small Business Economic Recovery

This initiative is important because small businesses play a vital role in the economy, and may face unique challenges. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 47.1% of the private sector workforce -- 60.6 million people -- was employed in 2017 by businesses with less than 500 employees. Smaller companies, particularly those owned by people from diverse communities, can lack in-house expertise for strategic, operational and administrative tasks, and may have been further disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.