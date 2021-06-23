Cancel
Matthews, NC

National builder opens townhome community in Matthews

By Charlotte Business Journal
 7 days ago
MATTHEWS — National homebuilder Century Communities Inc. has started delivering the first townhomes in a Matthews development, with more on the way. The community, called Harmony at Matthews, is just off Interstate 485 at Highway 74, according to a press release.

[Warehouse redevelopment in Rock Hill inching closer to reality]

A representative at the sales office confirmed some of the homes have already closed, and construction is ongoing.

