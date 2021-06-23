Cancel
New Ulm, MN

UPDATE: Man dies after shooting himself during fight with police

NEW ULM — A man died after he shot himself during a confrontation with New Ulm police Tuesday night.

The man, whose name has not been publicly released, was stopped for a driving violation in the 500 block of Seventh South St. at 8:13 p.m.

The man became combative, according to a press release from the New Ulm Police Department. The man had a handgun in his possession. He pulled the gun out during a struggle and shot himself, police say.

The man was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center and later airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. He died at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The man’s identity is not being released pending notification of family.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with an investigation of the incident.

New Ulm officers were wearing body cameras and those recordings are being reviewed but not yet being released to the public, a news release states.

