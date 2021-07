This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. You can save $200 on Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro right now on Amazon and up to $100 on the M1 MacBook Air. Apple made a significant move last fall away from Intel chips toward its own Apple silicon M1 design, and we're seeing some big discounts on the new M1-powered machines. With their current price breaks, the baseline and step-up MacBook Pro models are at their lowest prices ever. And there are even deeper discounts available on Apple's older Intel-based MacBooks.