Catch the Strawberry moon this week, the last Supermoon of 2021

We describe the Northern Hemisphere terrestrial snow water equivalent (SWE) time series covering 1979–2018, containing daily, monthly and monthly bias-corrected SWE estimates. The GlobSnow v3.0 SWE dataset combines satellite-based passive microwave radiometer data (Nimbus-7 SMMR, DMSP SSM/I and DMSP SSMIS) with ground based synoptic snow depth observations using bayesian data assimilation, incorporating the HUT Snow Emission model. The original GlobSnow SWE retrieval methodology has been further developed and is presented in its current form in this publication. The described GlobSnow v3.0 monthly bias-corrected dataset was applied to provide continental scale estimates on the annual maximum snow mass and its trend during the period 1980 to 2018.