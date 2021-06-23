Cancel
Astronomy

Catch the Strawberry moon this week, the last Supermoon of 2021

WXIA 11 Alive
 7 days ago

ATLANTA — The June full moon is called the Strawberry moon and will be illuminated in the night sky this Thursday, June 23rd. According to some scientists, this is also our last of three Supermoons for 2021. The moon will become full at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. It will rise...

Astronomy
Science
ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you think you can improve things, or keep them at a sweet status quo, you lead the way. But if you believe someone else has the right vision, you'll be the first to follow. It's not about power; it's about the group good. TAURUS (April...
Scientists observe the dynamics behind the exceptional summer 2020 Yangtze River rainfall seasonal projections

During summer 2020, the Yangtze River basin experienced persistent, record-breaking meiyu rainfall. Likewise, the region suffered from severe flooding and water damage as accumulated rainfall broke records dating back to 1954. Regions outside the meiyu rain belt received significant summer rainfall as well, including Beijing, located in northeastern China. Typically,...
'It happened extremely fast': Campers ride out Zion flash flooding

(KUTV) — A family of experienced campers got a front row seat to Tuesday’s flash flooding in Zion National Park. The Thomas family, from Washington, hiked the Narrows earlier in the day and returned to their campsite in the early afternoon when the rain started to fall. “It happened extremely...
Unsettled Weather Pattern This Week

An unsettled weather pattern will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to North Texas this week. The highest storm will be during the afternoon hours. For the Fourth of July, there will be a chance of pop-up showers and storms across North Texas. North Texas will have a rather...
Record breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest

(KTEN) -- While Texoma has been in a cooler and wetter pattern, a heat wave continues to plague the Pacific Northwest with record-breaking temperatures. A stationary front is parked over the central United States with moisture pumping in from the Gulf of Mexico. While the increased cloud cover and moisture is bringing flooding threats and below normal temperatures to our area, a high pressure system is bringing dangerous heat to the northwestern U.S.
Daily Joke: Hiker Finds an Unusual Pub in a Tiny Village in the Mountains

A man was hiking and saw a pub in a tiny village in the mountains. He decided to go in but what happened next left him bewildered. One day, a hiker was enjoying a time out in the evening after hiking in a nearby mountain. He saw an unusual pub sitting in the middle of a tiny village in the mountains, so he thought about going in to see what it was about.
NASA studies Mississippi River delta region

NASA is part of $15 million, five-year study of the Mississippi River delta system in Louisiana. (June 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b540b177347e401a90ab04cdb797a3c6.
GlobSnow v3.0 Northern Hemisphere snow water equivalent dataset

We describe the Northern Hemisphere terrestrial snow water equivalent (SWE) time series covering 1979–2018, containing daily, monthly and monthly bias-corrected SWE estimates. The GlobSnow v3.0 SWE dataset combines satellite-based passive microwave radiometer data (Nimbus-7 SMMR, DMSP SSM/I and DMSP SSMIS) with ground based synoptic snow depth observations using bayesian data assimilation, incorporating the HUT Snow Emission model. The original GlobSnow SWE retrieval methodology has been further developed and is presented in its current form in this publication. The described GlobSnow v3.0 monthly bias-corrected dataset was applied to provide continental scale estimates on the annual maximum snow mass and its trend during the period 1980 to 2018.
PHOTOS: Houstonians share storm pictures as rainy week begins

HOUSTON – Scattered thunderstorms have moved into the Houston area and Houstonians are safely snapping pictures of the clouds, rain and pooling water all over. The Houston area is expected to see some rain throughout the day and well into this week with the possibility of heavy thunderstorms. Keep track of the weather by visiting the Click2Houston weather page here.
How is the hot weather affecting plant diseases?

You don’t have to be a climatologist to know that this gardening season has been a wild weather ride. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center recently released weather outlooks for July onward. Their models suggest Minnesota will continue to have a warmer than normal summer. While looking at the...
A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure building in from the northwest will continue to bring warmer and drier weather to the area the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s this afternoon, with lower 90s likely by the weekend. By the 4th of July weekend,...