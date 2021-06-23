Cancel
Nashville, TN

Esports arena coming to Cool Springs

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA global esports holding company has picked Nashville to be one of its first U.S. markets as it plots a push to open 500 gaming centers by 2026. Vindex’s Belong Gaming Arenas division plans to open a center in the Cool Springs area — details are still being finalized — late this summer or early in the fall. The facility will offer local gamers practice space and host competitions, both local and against teams based in other Belong arenas around the country. Plans call for a Nashville-specific team to form for those intercity competitions.

