Tomorrowland 2021 Officially Cancelled After Weeks Of Uncertainty

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the beginning of June, Tomorrowland 2021 looked promising as Belgium aimed to reopen by September, allowing up to 75,000 people for outdoor events, right at the cusp of the festival’s usual 70,000 per day average. Unfortunately, just a couple weeks later, the government denied the festival’s permit application, citing “risks to public safety and health.” More specific reasons cited include lack of police force and concerns from advisory group GEMS.

