Tomorrowland 2021 Officially Cancelled After Weeks Of Uncertainty

Chicago-based duo Louis The Child team up with NEZ and Theophilus London for “Keep On Moving,” the latest single to expand their Euphoria universe. Louis the Child has been having a lot of fun lately; live music is back and the funky-future-bass-pop-house duo is on a roll this summer and is back with another single off their upcoming album, Euphoria. Previously, the duo announced their shift to this album on Instagram and noted that during quarantine they were inspired by early 2010s dance music and that their goal for this project is to “tap into the energy and excitement of that time in our lives as we celebrate being back together.”