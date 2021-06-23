Warehouse redevelopment in Rock Hill inching closer to reality

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A redevelopment in Old Town Rock Hill is close to starting after years of planning.

[New details out about planned office tower in SouthPark]

A development group called 302 Dave Lyle LLC is redeveloping the 5,000-square-foot, historic Cotton Warehouse for a restaurant or event space. Justin Smith, principal for Vinyet Architecture in Rock Hill and a member of the development group, said a tenant has been found for the building. That has paved the way for construction on the project to begin soon, Smith said.

©2021 Cox Media Group