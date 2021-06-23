North Port commission winnows city manager candidate pool down to 11 semifinalists
NORTH PORT – North Port city commissioners picked 11 city manager candidate semifinalists from a field of 45 applicants Wednesday morning. Doug Thomas, a senior vice president with Texas-based SGR, the firm hired to conduct a nationwide search, vetted candidates from as far away as the state of Washington, but five of the top candidates have recent experience in Florida. Eight are certified managers with the International City/County Management Association.www.heraldtribune.com