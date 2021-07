The first day of the women’s 2021 Olympic Team Trials, a spectator fainted. It was the second round of rotations, so the crowd in the Dome at America’s Center had gotten a feel for the order of events. I was sitting with my new friends, ten-year-old Lakshmi Coffey and twelve-year-old Elizabeth Ayers, who had come from Houston to compete in the USA Gymnastics Championships that were being held in another part of the building but now had time to be fans.